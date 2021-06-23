Dallas Zoo, Galleria Dallas Partner For Month of Activities

Galleria Dallas is partnering with the Dallas Zoo to create a wild collection of education and entertainment opportunities for the whole family throughout the month of July.

Throughout the month, the Dallas Zoo will “Bring the Zoo to You” with a featured gallery wall and activations featuring animal content and actual animals.

First, beginning on Monday, July 5, visitors can help Create a Better World for Animals with an exhibit at the Galleria Gallery Wall across from Apple. The gallery wall to showcase little known facts about the zoo, as well as the conservation, research, and field work being done in our backyard and around the world.

Shoppers can help support the zoo by pointing their phone’s camera at one of the QR codes on the wall and making a donation to the zoo.

The Galleria PALS Passport this quarter is wild, filled with Dallas Zoo and animal-related trivia and activities for children. The free PALS – Play Art Learn Seek – kids club offers kids aged 3-12 the chance to play, discover art, learn new things, and seek new adventures. Each club member gets a passport that comes with a mission with fun prizes and freebies just for exploring Galleria Dallas and the world around you. PALS Kids Club is free, to sign up visit the website.

The Dallas Zoo will also offer live and virtual programming.

A special Showtime Saturdays event featuring friends from the Dallas Zoo is set for 11:30 a.m. July 10 via Facebook. And at 11 a.m. on July 24, the Dallas Zoo’s Animal Adventures Outreach team will bring a mix of their ambassador animals out for an appearance at Galleria Dallas.

“The Dallas Zoo, like Galleria Dallas, is an iconic destination for North Texas families,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend. “It is the perfect partner to bring family fun and educational opportunities to our guests this summer.”

“Our team at the Dallas Zoo is focused on education and inspiration, and we’re pleased to ‘bring the zoo’ to Galleria Dallas and its patrons this July,” said Kari Streiber, vice president of marketing and communications at the Dallas Zoo. “We appreciate the opportunity to share our animals and our message with the mall’s guests, and to raise awareness of the types of programs and conservation work you support when you visit or donate to the Dallas Zoo.”