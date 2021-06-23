Love Field Community Meeting Set for July 13

The next virtual quarterly meeting of Dallas Love Field’s Good Neighbor program is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.

Those wishing to attend the meeting should register here. Attendees will receive an email on the Monday before the meeting with a link to view it on Microsoft Teams. It is not necessary to have the Teams application on your device to view the meeting.

At the meeting, Dallas Love Field staff will give updates on airport initiatives and projects, including the runway reconstruction and entry road enhancement. Attendees will be able to participate in a Q&A session and are encouraged to submit questions in advance at the time of registration.

If you have any questions or issues with registration, please call the Love Field Airport Operations Center at 214-670-5683 during regular business hours to be connected to a team member. Staff can also be reached by emailing [email protected]