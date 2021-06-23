Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 14 – 20

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POOL PROBLEMS

When you have a pool, you want to avoid other P-words. Peek at these: Prowlers poaching pool equipment on Palomar Lane. Such pilfering prompted a 60-year-old woman from the 5300 block to phone police at 7:11 p.m. June 16. Hope she didn’t have a party planned.

14 Monday

Stolen before 9:41 p.m.: a vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

15 Tuesday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Colleyville man at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 12:04 p.m.: A prowler on June 14 stole a 76-year-old man’s property from a home in the 4200 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Arrested at 1:28 p.m.: a 45-year-old woman accused of presenting someone else’s ID at Prosperity Bank at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 3:33 p.m.: Burglars targeted a Crawford Services of Grand Prairie vehicle calling on a home in the 5300 block of Deloache Avenue.

Arrested at 8:48 p.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 7800 block of Inwood Road: a 47-year-old woman accused of drunk driving.

Arrested at 11:42 p.m.: a 62-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Preston Center.

16 Wednesday

Officers responded at 12:44 p.m. to a “major disturbance (violence)” call in the 5600 block of West Amherst Avenue and found a drunk, but the online report doesn’t mention an arrest.

Arrested at 6:36 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Lens Crafters at NorthPark Center.

17 Thursday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 8500 block of Lakemont Drive.

Before 4:58 p.m., a crook took tools from the back of a 30-year-old man’s work truck at a home in the 5000 block of Shadywood Lane.

18 Friday

Officers responded to an alarm at 4:10 a.m. at Preston Valley Shopping Center but the burglar had already gotten away with loot from Replay Sports Gear.

Before 10:56 a.m., a burglar broke a window to get the contents of a 38-year-old man’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 6:04 p.m.: A “suspicious person” visiting Ulta Beauty at Preston Forest Village turned out to be a shoplifter.

An unscrupulous motorist fled before 7:55 p.m. after wrecking with a 51-year-old man’s vehicle in the 10400 block of Preston Road.

19 Saturday

Before 6:10 a.m., a robber armed with a rifle demanded a 25-year-old man’s wallet near the Preston-Royal Southwest shopping center.

20 Sunday

Reported at 9:14 a.m.: A burglar forced entry into a home in the 11200 block of Hillcrest Road on June 18.

Before 10:43 a.m., a thief stole contents from a 57-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Northport Drive.

Reported at 6:53 p.m.: The June 18 theft of a vehicle from a home in the 6200 block of Lafayette Way.

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

