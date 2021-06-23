Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 14 – 20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POOL PROBLEMS

When you have a pool, you want to avoid other P-words. Peek at these: Prowlers poaching pool equipment on Palomar Lane. Such pilfering prompted a 60-year-old woman from the 5300 block to phone police at 7:11 p.m. June 16. Hope she didn’t have a party planned.

14 Monday

Stolen before 9:41 p.m.: a vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

15 Tuesday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Colleyville man at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 12:04 p.m.: A prowler on June 14 stole a 76-year-old man’s property from a home in the 4200 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Arrested at 1:28 p.m.: a 45-year-old woman accused of presenting someone else’s ID at Prosperity Bank at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 3:33 p.m.: Burglars targeted a Crawford Services of Grand Prairie vehicle calling on a home in the 5300 block of Deloache Avenue.

Arrested at 8:48 p.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 7800 block of Inwood Road: a 47-year-old woman accused of drunk driving.

Arrested at 11:42 p.m.: a 62-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Preston Center.

16 Wednesday

Officers responded at 12:44 p.m. to a “major disturbance (violence)” call in the 5600 block of West Amherst Avenue and found a drunk, but the online report doesn’t mention an arrest.

Arrested at 6:36 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Lens Crafters at NorthPark Center.

17 Thursday

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 8500 block of Lakemont Drive.

Before 4:58 p.m., a crook took tools from the back of a 30-year-old man’s work truck at a home in the 5000 block of Shadywood Lane.

18 Friday

Officers responded to an alarm at 4:10 a.m. at Preston Valley Shopping Center but the burglar had already gotten away with loot from Replay Sports Gear.

Before 10:56 a.m., a burglar broke a window to get the contents of a 38-year-old man’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 6:04 p.m.: A “suspicious person” visiting Ulta Beauty at Preston Forest Village turned out to be a shoplifter.

An unscrupulous motorist fled before 7:55 p.m. after wrecking with a 51-year-old man’s vehicle in the 10400 block of Preston Road.

19 Saturday

Before 6:10 a.m., a robber armed with a rifle demanded a 25-year-old man’s wallet near the Preston-Royal Southwest shopping center.

20 Sunday

Reported at 9:14 a.m.: A burglar forced entry into a home in the 11200 block of Hillcrest Road on June 18.

Before 10:43 a.m., a thief stole contents from a 57-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Northport Drive.

Reported at 6:53 p.m.: The June 18 theft of a vehicle from a home in the 6200 block of Lafayette Way.