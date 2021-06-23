Real Talk: Jerry Mooty Jr.

Jerry Mooty Jr., an entrepreneur and attorney, added real estate to his list of skills when he joined Rogers Healy and The Healy Companies as the director of strategy.

In his first full year, he will close more than $25 million in transactions. Jerry was named Rookie of the Year at the Healy Companies and picked up accolades from Top10Dallas Magazine and Dallas Modern Luxury.

Jerry Mooty Real Estate Group, the team he leads as part of Rogers Healy and Associates, is a focused group of vibrant professionals making a big wave in the Dallas real estate market.

In 1998, Jerry helped found McCathern | Mooty, LLP and served as the managing partner until 2012. In 2012, he stepped down to pursue other business interests, including founding Blue Star Payments with the Jerry Jones family. That venture rebranded as Blue Star Sports, acquired 18 companies in 20 months, and sold in 2017.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

I have been a licensed agent since June 2020, but my legal background includes real estate transactions, home building, commercial development, and raw land acquisition for 10-plus years.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

My passion is real estate, so if I could go back 20 years, I would have focused 100% of my time on what I enjoy a lot sooner. The professionals in real estate make each transaction so exciting, which allows me to negotiate, be creative, and bring success to my clients.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

This is a very hot market, so the wave we are experiencing makes waking up every day ready to go. I love the fast pace of deals right now.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

I think DFW is going to continue to see positive growth for the next 2 to 3 years. The number of people & companies moving to Texas is mind-boggling, and we are one of the few areas in the country that can absorb that growth. New home and multi-family construction is still a little behind, and I don’t see the power players in that sector slowing down development, so I think that will continue to prop up pricing and demand.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I have a beautiful wife, Samantha, and two wonderful sons, Val and Luke Mooty. They think I am pretty funny.

