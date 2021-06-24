Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out June 26 and 27
Rain may be a possibility later this weekend, but don’t let that put a damper on your search for your dream home. Here are some open houses in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and the Park Cities.
Saturday, June 26
6516 Stichter Ave., Dallas. Built by Heritage Blue Homes and designed by Chad Dorsey, this recently constructed home sits on a treed lot and boasts a pool, green space, and climate-controlled screened-in porch. Inside, two options for primary suites leaves the owner to choose upstairs or downstairs – both have double vanities and large closets. There are also home offices on both floors, and en-suite bathrooms for the bedrooms. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,695,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open houses: Saturday, June 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, June 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
6909 Meadowbriar Lane, Dallas. This home was rebuilt from the slab up and is perfect for entertaining with an open-concept kitchen, formal dining room, and living area. Upstairs, there are two large game rooms, a study, and three bedrooms with walk-in closets.The primary suite features a spa-like bath. The backyard boasts a covered outdoor living area and a pool. Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. $1.62 million. Arthur Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: Saturday, June 26 2 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 27 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
5953 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. This gated Preston Hollow home sits on more than half an acre, and a corner lot to boot. Recently renovated, the one-story home features large, open entertaining spaces, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a primary suite with a sitting area and separate his and her baths. A stunning kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and custom cabinetry. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,499,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open houses: Saturday, June 26 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
7623 Culcourt Street, Dallas. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features an open concept design with a large great room, eat-in area, and separate formal dining room. The primary suite overlooks a spectacular backyard, pool, and spa and the bathroom boasts dual granite vanities, travertine floors, and an expansive closet. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms. $725,000. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
4751 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas. This home boasts a recently-remodeled kitchen featuring solid wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a five-burner radiant heat cooktop, and updated appliances. The property also boasts and oversized office and spa-like primary suite. Want more space? There’s also a tiny house in the backyard. Four bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $674,900. Schools: Nathan Adams Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, St. Rita. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
5749 Redwood Lane, Dallas. Situated on a nearly half-acre lot in the heart of the coveted Devonshire, this home features an open concept layout with oversized rooms and five limestone fireplaces. Upstairs, the home boasts a game room and media room. The backyard features an all-important pool with a covered veranda. Six bedrooms/six-and-a-half bathrooms. $3,195,000. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wesley Prep. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
7719 Lovers Lane, Dallas. Perfect for entertaining, this home boasts a primary suite on the first floor, as well as an office, wet bar, and a gourmet kitchen with an eight-burner gas cooktop, and double ovens. Upstairs, the property features a large game room, a media room, and a secondary laundry room. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,349,000. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
5210 Deloache Ave., Dallas. Designed by architect Robbie Fusch and built by Randy Hughes, this home situated on a 1.4-acre lot in Preston Hollow is an entertainer’s dream. A gallery hall, expansive family room, kitchen with sitting room, media room, gym, seven fireplaces, library, craft room, and game room make this the perfect family home. Outside, the home boasts a breathtaking pool, spa, cabana, outdoor living area, and sport court surrounded by lush landscaping. Seven bedrooms/eight-and-a-half bathrooms. $8,750,000. Schools: John J. Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Wesley Prep. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
3436 Lovers Lane, University Park. This newly constructed home was built by William Briggs and features a spacious design full of windows, skylights, and a bright, open floor plan. A wide entry hall and mudroom at the rear-entry garage are convenient, as is the full-size laundry room and dumbwaiter from the first floor to the second-floor kitchen. A third-floor loft area is a flexible space. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.25 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
6515 Stefani Drive, Dallas. This stone-and-brick home is situated in the heart of Preston Hollow. The main living area opens to a kitchen that boasts a vaulted ceiling, wine storage, a breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and newly-remodeled bathroom. A wall of French doors in the primary suite opens onto a covered outdoor living area with a fireplace, outdoor cooking area, and TV. The backyard also boasts a pool and large yard. Four beds/four baths. $1,579,000 Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hillcrest High. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
8518 Glencrest Lane, Dallas. If you’re looking for a brand-new home, this property boasts a unique L-shaped floor plan that provides pool views throughout. The first floor features a private study, spa-like primary suite, guest bedroom, and a gym. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $1.29 million. Schools: K.B. Polk Center For Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
7429 Marquette Street, Dallas. This home is great for entertaining with an open family room with beam ceilings and a stone fireplace that opens out to a covered living area with a fireplace and built-in grill. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and baths, and the primary suite boasts a stone fireplace. A game room has a wet bar, refrigerator, and a powder bath. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $1.95 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Our Redeemer. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,795,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
6605 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Get a brand-new home with French inspirations in Preston Hollow, perfect for entertaining. Blessed with an open floor plan, a great room offers great entertaining space. Features include herringbone hardwoods, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a downstairs primary suite, a game room, and more. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,499,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also check out:
- 3763 Townsend Dr., Dallas. Five bedrooms, five baths. 4,542 square feet. $1.19 million. Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27 noon-3 p.m.
- 6958 Royal Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, four baths. 3,159 square feet. $900,000. Saturday, June 26 1-3 p.m.
- 3747 Royal Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,928 square feet. $874,900. Saturday, June 26 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, June 27, 1-3 p.m.
- 3973 Candlenut Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,126 square feet. $550,000. Saturday, June 26 1-5 p.m.