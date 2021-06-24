Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out June 26 and 27

Rain may be a possibility later this weekend, but don’t let that put a damper on your search for your dream home. Here are some open houses in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and the Park Cities.

Saturday, June 26

PHOTO: Compass

6516 Stichter Ave., Dallas. Built by Heritage Blue Homes and designed by Chad Dorsey, this recently constructed home sits on a treed lot and boasts a pool, green space, and climate-controlled screened-in porch. Inside, two options for primary suites leaves the owner to choose upstairs or downstairs – both have double vanities and large closets. There are also home offices on both floors, and en-suite bathrooms for the bedrooms. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,695,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open houses: Saturday, June 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, June 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6909 Meadowbriar Lane, Dallas. This home was rebuilt from the slab up and is perfect for entertaining with an open-concept kitchen, formal dining room, and living area. Upstairs, there are two large game rooms, a study, and three bedrooms with walk-in closets.The primary suite features a spa-like bath. The backyard boasts a covered outdoor living area and a pool. Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. $1.62 million. Arthur Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: Saturday, June 26 2 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 27 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6903 Meadowbriar Lane PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

5953 Walnut Hill Lane PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

5953 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. This gated Preston Hollow home sits on more than half an acre, and a corner lot to boot. Recently renovated, the one-story home features large, open entertaining spaces, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a primary suite with a sitting area and separate his and her baths. A stunning kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and custom cabinetry. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,499,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open houses: Saturday, June 26 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

7623 Culcourt Street, Dallas. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features an open concept design with a large great room, eat-in area, and separate formal dining room. The primary suite overlooks a spectacular backyard, pool, and spa and the bathroom boasts dual granite vanities, travertine floors, and an expansive closet. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms. $725,000. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4751 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas. This home boasts a recently-remodeled kitchen featuring solid wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a five-burner radiant heat cooktop, and updated appliances. The property also boasts and oversized office and spa-like primary suite. Want more space? There’s also a tiny house in the backyard. Four bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $674,900. Schools: Nathan Adams Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, St. Rita. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7623 Culcourt Street PHOTO: Compass

4751 Harvest Hill Road PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller



5749 Redwood Lane, Dallas. Situated on a nearly half-acre lot in the heart of the coveted Devonshire, this home features an open concept layout with oversized rooms and five limestone fireplaces. Upstairs, the home boasts a game room and media room. The backyard features an all-important pool with a covered veranda. Six bedrooms/six-and-a-half bathrooms. $3,195,000. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wesley Prep. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7719 Lovers Lane, Dallas. Perfect for entertaining, this home boasts a primary suite on the first floor, as well as an office, wet bar, and a gourmet kitchen with an eight-burner gas cooktop, and double ovens. Upstairs, the property features a large game room, a media room, and a secondary laundry room. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,349,000. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5749 Redwood Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7719 Lovers Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5210 Deloache Ave., Dallas. Designed by architect Robbie Fusch and built by Randy Hughes, this home situated on a 1.4-acre lot in Preston Hollow is an entertainer’s dream. A gallery hall, expansive family room, kitchen with sitting room, media room, gym, seven fireplaces, library, craft room, and game room make this the perfect family home. Outside, the home boasts a breathtaking pool, spa, cabana, outdoor living area, and sport court surrounded by lush landscaping. Seven bedrooms/eight-and-a-half bathrooms. $8,750,000. Schools: John J. Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Wesley Prep. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3436 Lovers Lane, University Park. This newly constructed home was built by William Briggs and features a spacious design full of windows, skylights, and a bright, open floor plan. A wide entry hall and mudroom at the rear-entry garage are convenient, as is the full-size laundry room and dumbwaiter from the first floor to the second-floor kitchen. A third-floor loft area is a flexible space. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.25 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5210 Deloache Ave. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3436 Lovers Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6515 Stefani Drive, Dallas. This stone-and-brick home is situated in the heart of Preston Hollow. The main living area opens to a kitchen that boasts a vaulted ceiling, wine storage, a breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and newly-remodeled bathroom. A wall of French doors in the primary suite opens onto a covered outdoor living area with a fireplace, outdoor cooking area, and TV. The backyard also boasts a pool and large yard. Four beds/four baths. $1,579,000 Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hillcrest High. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

8518 Glencrest Lane, Dallas. If you’re looking for a brand-new home, this property boasts a unique L-shaped floor plan that provides pool views throughout. The first floor features a private study, spa-like primary suite, guest bedroom, and a gym. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $1.29 million. Schools: K.B. Polk Center For Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6515 Stefani Drive PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller

8518 Glencrest Lane PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller

7429 Marquette Street, Dallas. This home is great for entertaining with an open family room with beam ceilings and a stone fireplace that opens out to a covered living area with a fireplace and built-in grill. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and baths, and the primary suite boasts a stone fireplace. A game room has a wet bar, refrigerator, and a powder bath. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $1.95 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Our Redeemer. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

7429 Marquette Street PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

4424 Manning Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,795,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6605 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Get a brand-new home with French inspirations in Preston Hollow, perfect for entertaining. Blessed with an open floor plan, a great room offers great entertaining space. Features include herringbone hardwoods, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a downstairs primary suite, a game room, and more. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,499,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out:

3763 Townsend Dr., Dallas. Five bedrooms, five baths. 4,542 square feet. $1.19 million. Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27 noon-3 p.m.

Five bedrooms, five baths. 4,542 square feet. $1.19 million. Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27 noon-3 p.m. 6958 Royal Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, four baths. 3,159 square feet. $900,000. Saturday, June 26 1-3 p.m.

Three bedrooms, four baths. 3,159 square feet. $900,000. Saturday, June 26 1-3 p.m. 3747 Royal Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,928 square feet. $874,900. Saturday, June 26 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, June 27, 1-3 p.m.

Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,928 square feet. $874,900. Saturday, June 26 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, June 27, 1-3 p.m. 3973 Candlenut Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,126 square feet. $550,000. Saturday, June 26 1-5 p.m.