DPD: DWI No Refusal Initiative Until July 11

As Dallasites prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, police are cracking down on impaired driving.

The Dallas Police Department will be conducting a No Refusal DWI Initiative until 6 a.m. July 11.

During this initiative officers will secure a search warrant for a blood sample from all persons arrested for DWI who refuse to voluntarily give a breath and/or blood sample.

