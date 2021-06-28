‘Hamilton’ Star Phillipa Soo to Headline Bravo! Gala

This is one narrative Phillipa Soo won’t be erasing herself from — she’ll be headlining the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2021 Bravo! Gala, the organization announced.

The center announced the gala and fundraising celebration, which supports the Center and its mission to entertain audiences and inspire creativity through diverse performances and arts education programs, will be scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House.

Diane and Hal Brierley

The evening will honor Diane and Hal Brierley, longtime supporters of the Center, with an intimate cabaret-style performance on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in Margaret McDermott Hall, with Broadway star Phillipa Soo as the featured artist. Soo originated the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the hit musical, Hamilton.

“This year we are so pleased to celebrate Diane and Hal Brierley in recognition of their generous and sustained commitment to the Center and the impact they continue to have across the Arts District and this community,” said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “After the success of our 10th Anniversary Celebration in 2019 we are thrilled to be coming out of our Covid intermission to once again host an in-person gala with friends and supporters of the Center.”

Debbie Storey

Brooke Nelson, Sarah Campbell, Amanda Austin

Co-chairs Sheryl Adkins-Green and Kristi Sherrill Hoyl will welcome guests for the evening that will include a progressive cocktail hour on all levels of the opera house, a three-course seated dinner, and an array of performances from local artists and arts organizations each step of the way.

Debbie Storey, AT&T PAC President and CEO, Danny Tobey, Board Chair, Bravo! Honorees Diane and Hal Brierley, Bravo! Chairs, Sheryl Adkins-Green and Kristi Sherrill Hoyl

The press announcement took place in the PNC Members Lounge of the Winspear Opera House this Thursday, before the Bravo! Gala Committee, the Center’s Board of Directors, Auxiliary Board, and Center Circle Donors.

Ticket and sponsorship information can be found at bravo.attpac.org.