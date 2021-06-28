House of the Month: 6 Island Drive, Cedar Creek Lake

This 1.24-acre waterfront home, complete with pool, is set on an island in Cedar Creek Lake’s Pinnacle Country Club. With lake frontage totaling 266 feet of deep, wide open water, the premier lot is one of the prettiest around with majestic trees and unobstructed water views. The residence offers three living areas, four gas fireplaces, an office, billiard room, two primary suites, and an amazing kitchen with gas cooktop and Viking appliances.

The property has been beautifully designed with custom woodwork, hand-painted carved coffered ceilings and exquisite chandeliers. Outdoors is a gunite pool with expansive patio, and a boathouse that accommodates two boats and four personal watercraft. There is also a four-car garage and metal shake-shingle roof with lifetime warranty. Pinnacle Country Club offers a guard-gated entry, restaurant, pool, golf, and tennis.

