Mosquito Control Efforts Underway In The Park Cities

Summer’s here, and mosquito control efforts are underway beginning Wednesday evening in the Park Cities.

Municipal Mosquito will fog all alleys north of Lovers and west of Thackery June 30 and July 1 in University Park after a mosquito sample in Smith Park tested positive for West Nile virus.

In addition, in preparation for Independence Day festivities, Municipal Mosquito will be fogging alleys citywide and the Parks Department will be fogging all parks on July 2.

Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.

The town of HIghland Park will conduct ground spraying town-wide beginning at 10 p.m. June 30-July 2. The spraying efforts will finish by 5 a.m.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts.

Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Highland Park Town Hall.

