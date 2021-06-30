Uptown Mixed-Use Development Breaks Ground

International real estate firm Hines broke ground recently on Maple Terrace, a 3.37-acre mixed-used development in Uptown.

The project, which partners Hines with Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests, is anchored by the original 1920s Maple Terrace building that will be thoughtfully preserved to reveal a modernized boutique destination, the project will feature 157,000 square feet of office space, a new 22-story for-rent luxury residential tower and upwards of 12,000 square feet of street-facing restaurant space.

“We are honored to reimagine this Dallas landmark into a multi-faceted Uptown destination,” said Hines Managing Director Ben Brewer. “Maple Terrace’s timeless architecture will be celebrated and merged with state-of-the-art design, luxury amenities and dining options to create a place for everyone to experience.”

Maple Terrace was first designed as apartments by famed English architect Sir Alfred Bossom in 1925 and housed celebrities through the ages, including Judy Garland, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, and Liza Minnelli.

The original seven-story structure will be carefully restored by Dallas-based architects, 5G Studio Collaborative, to serve as the centerpiece of the mixed-use development. Transitioning into Class AA office space, The Offices at Maple Terrace will pay homage to Bossom’s intended exterior design with additions that ensure a sustainable future, including two new, glass-encased levels rising from the open-air rooftop lounge and terrace, and a nine-story glass curtain wall system that overlooks a sprawling, 9,000-square-foot urban garden.

Conveniently located two blocks from the Dallas North Tollway, The Offices at Maple Terrace will feature spacious floor plans complete with ceilings up to 17’ and an impressive selection of curated amenities. Offerings include a lobby lounge and library bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, boardroom, Trackman golf simulator, valet parking and more. Located in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Dallas, Maple Terrace — with its own lush green spaces, including a park and a special events garden lounge — grants walkable access to some of the city’s leading restaurant, retail and hotel venues as well as nearby outdoor recreational sites such as the Katy Trail and Reverchon Park.

Adjacent to The Offices will be The Residences at Maple Terrace, a 22-story residential tower designed by Dallas’ GFF featuring 345 luxury apartment homes ranging from 601 to 2,879 square feet. Featuring its own collection of elevated amenities, The Residences at Maple Terrace will showcase an expansive fitness center, relaxing pool deck, outdoor dog park, and 22nd-floor conservatory and rooftop terrace. Parking at The Residences will include a partially subterranean, seven-story garage.

Additional plans for Maple Terrace include a 12,000-square-foot restaurant positioned at the corner of Maple Avenue and Wolf Street. Leased by nationally recognized hospitality group What If Syndicate, the space will house the Texas flagship location of award-winning, modern steakhouse, Maple & Ash. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and helmed by two-time Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant. There are plans for an additional restaurant at Maple Terrace with final details forthcoming.

“Maple Terrace presents a unique opportunity to create an all-encompassing live, work, and play destination in the heart of Uptown,” said Hines director Corbin Eckel. “Hines’ commitment to delivering future-proofed, sustainable, buildings has been deeply rooted in the firm’s DNA for six decades, and we’re honored to be able to preserve the legacy of Maple Terrace, while bringing a modernized experience that’s relevant for hopefully another 100 years.”

For the office, residential, and amenity interiors, Hines enlisted Lauren Rottet of international architecture and design firm, Rottet Studio. As a WBEA-certified firm, Rottet Studio is recognized as one of the finest design practices in the world with more than 65 million square feet of built design and a vast array of award-winning projects, including the renovation of two floors of The New York Stock Exchange; hospitality projects for Belmond, Four Seasons, St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton; more than 25 international offices for Paul Hastings; and numerous private residences for select clientele.

Maple Terrace is projected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.