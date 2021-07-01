Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 3 and 4

This weekend will be warm with a chance of patriotic fun and finding your dream home. Here are some open houses in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and the Park Cities.

Saturday, July 3

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

3960 Cedarbrush Drive, Dallas. You’ll feel like you’re on holiday every day in this home with inviting curb appeal, circular drive, and mature trees on a 0.4-acre corner lot. The primary suite is situated on one side of this split-level style home. A second bedroom boasts an ensuite bath and private patio, and the third and fourth bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. A sun-filled office is perfect for working from home. A large kitchen flows into an expansive den and dining room with a soaring 24-foot ceiling and stone fireplace. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms. $825,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5610 Ursula Lane, Dallas. Sitting on an oversized lot in Old Preston Hollow, this mid-’70s era home was recently the beneficiary of a remodel by Park Royal Custom Homes. A grand foyer welcomes guests and leads to a generous family room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Formal spaces are large and welcome entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with new Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances. The primary suite boasts a separate sitting area, dual baths, and a large, custom closet. Outside is also an oasis complete with a pool. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $2.19 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday, July 3, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5610 Ursula Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3635 Asbury Street, Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3635 Asbury St., University Park. This half duplex nestled on a treed lot is great for entertaining with a balcony view of the patio area. Inside, the living spaces feature an open layout and large windows. An open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage and granite countertops throughout. The spacious primary suite has a sitting area and large, walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. $800,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King. Open houses: Saturday, July 3, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, July 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

PHOTO: Dave Perry Miller Real Estate

7317 Fieldgate Drive, Dallas. This updated pier-and-beam home sits on a 0.44-acre lot within walking distance to Trader Joe’s and to the shops and dining at Preston Hollow Village. Inside, the home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted and beamed ceilings and bay windows. There’s also a sizable game room off the den. The primary suite features dual sinks, separate vanities, and walk-in closets. Outside, this home boasts a large backyard space. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. $915,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Our Redeemer, St. Mark’s School of Texas. Open house: Sunday, July 4, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can also check out:

4126 Entrada Way, Dallas. Three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,938 square feet. $874,900. Saturday, July 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

