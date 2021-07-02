Friday, July 2, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Courtesy Preston Hollow Presbyterian Chruch
Community Faith Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Faith Friday: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Carnival

Staff Report 0 Comments

The Epiphany Ministry and youth at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church recently hosted a carnival for adults and families in the community with disabilities.

Attendees enjoyed ice cream from Howdy Homemade, balloon art, games, and more.

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church recently hosted a carnival. PHOTOS: Courtesy Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLICK to download the coloring book!