PHOTOS: Courtesy Preston Hollow Presbyterian Chruch Community Faith Park Cities Preston Hollow Faith Friday: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Carnival July 2, 2021July 1, 2021 Staff Report 0 Comments The Epiphany Ministry and youth at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church recently hosted a carnival for adults and families in the community with disabilities. Attendees enjoyed ice cream from Howdy Homemade, balloon art, games, and more. Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church recently hosted a carnival. PHOTOS: Courtesy Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Share this article...emailFacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin