‘Lead With Love’ Show Episode To Focus On Latino Cultural Center

Dallas Arts District founding executive director Veletta Forsythe Lill, Latino Cultural Center general manager Benjamin Espino, and artist Viola Delgado will talk about the impact of the city’s Latino Cultural Center on the arts, and specifically Latino artists, on Dallas Love Field’s “Lead With Love” live show and podcast.

PHOTO: Dickie+Associates

Lill, Espino, and Delgado will be on the show at 12:30 p.m. July 13.

The Latino Cultural Center, like the community of Latinx artists, continues to grow, and will open a second phase next year,” Lill said in a statement. “We will talk about the center’s growth structurally and artistically – the personal, professional and critical impact of Dallas’ growing community of diverse artists and organizations.”

Designed by internationally recognized architect, Ricardo Legorreta, the Latino Cultural Center opened its doors in 2003 as a private/public partnership between the city of Dallas and its civic, community, and philanthropic leadership.

The “Lead With Love” show and podcast launched June 1. During the live broadcast, aired every other Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on Love Field’s Facebook and YouTube Live, guests discuss a variety of topics and respond to audience comments and questions. After each episode airs the recorded podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.

“Love Field strives to be a strong community partner. We have several initiatives, including our Arts program which includes permanent and visiting exhibits around the airport,” Chris Perry, Dallas Love Field’s external communications and marketing manager, said in a statement.