Rain, Rain Go Away, Come Back After Independence Day

Don’t let a little rain keep you away from the Park Cities Fourth of July Parade.

The annual event, which follows its usual route, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3 near Highland Park Town Hall.

“The event will not be cancelled due to light rain,” organizers with the Rotary Club of Park Cities reminded participants and parade goers on Friday.

However, heavier rain and/or lightning could cancel the parade or postpone its start, but the Rotary Club won’t rush to make that decision.

In the past, rain on the morning of the parade has stopped just in time for the floats to roll, parade committee chairman Phillip Bankhead noted.

Club leaders will monitor the weather and can postpone the parade’s start up to half an hour if needed.

“Due to traffic constraints of road closures, the parade cannot be postponed for any significant length of time beyond that,” according to club policy.

Visit @parkcitiesrotaryparade on Facebook to watch for cancelation and postponement information.