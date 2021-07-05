Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 28-July 1

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHOSE WHEELS? 

A good neighbor found a Trek bicycle in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue and informed authorities. The incident was reported at 9:41 a.m. June 28. 

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

Arrested at 12:35 a.m.: A 31 year old accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.

30 Wednesday

Arrested at 5:01 a.m.: A 35-year-old man for warrants in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane

1 Thursday

An intruder got into a Chevrolet Trax parked in a garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took an iPod from inside before 6:54 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

(EDITOR”S NOTE: The University Park Police Department didn’t provide their reports by the time of this post. This post will be updated when we receive them.)

