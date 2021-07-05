Park Cities Crime Reports June 28-July 1
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHOSE WHEELS?
A good neighbor found a Trek bicycle in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue and informed authorities. The incident was reported at 9:41 a.m. June 28.
HIGHLAND PARK
28 Monday
Arrested at 12:35 a.m.: A 31 year old accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue.
30 Wednesday
Arrested at 5:01 a.m.: A 35-year-old man for warrants in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane.
1 Thursday
An intruder got into a Chevrolet Trax parked in a garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took an iPod from inside before 6:54 a.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK
(EDITOR”S NOTE: The University Park Police Department didn’t provide their reports by the time of this post. This post will be updated when we receive them.)