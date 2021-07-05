Sarah Brightman To Bring Christmas Cheer to Dallas

Plan ahead for these upcoming holidays with Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony. The Grammy Award-nominated soprano will include Dallas in her slate of holiday-themed performances.

Brightman will make her first stop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and her last one in New Orleans, Louisiana, and recently added four new shows, including dates in Texas and Louisiana, to her tour. She will be accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

The singer will perform at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas on Dec. 20. Brightman will also make stops in Houston and San Antonio. This tour was previously announced as a HYMN in Concert tour, so all tickets and VIP packages will continue to be valid for the A Christmas Symphony dates

Brightman is known for her three-octave range. She has sold more than 30 million units and is the only artist to have topped Billboard’s dance and classical music charts. She is known for her soundtrack in The Phantom of the Opera, which sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

An array of tickets and VIP packages are available for sale, ranging from $49 to $750.

For tickets go to https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2021/sarah-brightman.