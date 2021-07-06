Wednesday, July 7, 2021

HP Town Council Talks HP Village Expansion Proposal

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The Highland Park town council study session Tuesday focused on a proposal to expand building B in Highland Park Village, which houses Cafe Pacific, Hermes, Harry Winston, Goyard, Tory Burch, Fendi, and Dior. 

The proposed expansion would extend the second-floor addition on the building to the east to Livingston Court, adding 8,329 square feet of designer fashion space — 6,824 square feet of interior space and 1,505 feet of exterior terrace space. Construction on the expansion would be anticipated to start in October if the plan is approved by the planning and zoning commission and town council.

The issue of parking in the village was also a topic of discussion.

“I think the bottom line of all this is we don’t have enough parking,” council member Craig Penfold said. “We need to find out how we can get more parking so that everybody can be happy.”

The planning and zoning commission is also expected to consider whether or not to continue allowing ‘parklets,’ which are parking spaces used as outdoor dining areas by restaurants in the village, including Mi Cocina and Bistro 31, through Labor Day.

The ‘parklets’ came about from Gov. Greg Abbott’s previous COVID-19-related executive orders.

