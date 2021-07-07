HP Taking Applications For IMPACT Program

The town of Highland Park is accepting applications for its 2021-2022 IMPACT program.

Each year, up to 16 students are selected to participate in a 10-month program that includes a half-day retreat, seven meetings during the school year, and volunteer opportunities. Students must live in Highland Park and be in the 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade at the beginning of the upcoming academic year.

Participants in the program learn about local government and issues facing the community via lectures, discussion groups, on-site visits, and other activities.

The town will provide community service hour credits for committee members for the time they serve in the volunteer opportunities provided.

To learn more and download an application, visit the town’s website. For more information, email Joanna Mekeal at [email protected] or call 214-559-9457.