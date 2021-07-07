Thursday, July 8, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Courtesy Sparkman Club Estates
Community Preston Hollow 

Sparkman Club Celebrates Neighborhood Tradition

Staff Report 0 Comments ,

Every year, like clockwork, the community in Sparkman Club Estates readies their most clever parade float themes, line up, and wind their way through the neighborhood.

Except, that is, for last year.

But this year, the parade was back, and so were the neighbors, decked out in their patriotic finest.

The neighborhood is bordered by Webb Chapel, Royal Lane, Marsh Lane, and Merrell Lane, with a 62-year-old community club that boasts a swimming pool, tennis facility, and clubhouse as its gathering point.

And among the many celebrations that the neighborhood hosts is its annual Fourth of July parade. While the pandemic made many neighborhoods put a pin in their festivities last year, this year, the neighborhood turned out in force.

You May Also Like

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Names New President

Staff Report 0

Dallas Commercial Real Estate Attorney Dies in Skiing Accident

Bethany Erickson 0

Natural Grocers Plans Preston Forest Upgrade

Bethany Erickson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLICK to download the coloring book!