Volk Estates Home Is Texas’ Priciest

The most expensive property for sale in Texas, according to realtor.com, is a 2.86-acre estate in University Park.

The 12,664 square foot mansion in the Volk Estates enclave at 6767 Hunters Glen Road is listed by Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $39 million.

Originally built in 1946, but renovated by renowned Dallas architect Cole Smith before he died in 2019, the expansive home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a commercial-grade kitchen. It’s also been brought up to date with smart home technology.

Outside, the grounds were designed by landscape architecture firm Armstrong-Berger and boast spacious lawns, a pool with spa, cabana, terrace with fire pit, and outdoor kitchen, as well as a tennis court, and party pavilion, Allie Beth Allman’s listing continues.

A grand solarium, though, is described as the crowning glory of the home.

Some features you won’t be able to find in any other home include a hand-forged chandelier that actor Errol Flynn swung from in the film The Three Musketeers, three staircases with custom balustrades, and antique millwork, CultureMap reports.

The home is owned by John Tolleson — a wealth manager and former SMU trustee — and his wife, Debbie.













PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.