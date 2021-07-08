Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 10 and 11

Last week may have offered a slimmed-down smattering of open houses thanks to a holiday weekend, but that’s not the case this week. Lots of homes in plenty of price points seems to be the theme for this weekend.

July 10

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4229 Irvin Simmons Dr., Dallas. Like midcentury modern homes? This Preston Hollow ranch sits on a treed lot with two outdoor areas and boasts a pool. Inside, an expansive living space is punctuated by a fireplace. A large primary suite also has a fireplace, as well as a sitting area. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $950,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: Saturday, July 10, 1 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, July 11, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

July 11

6330 Woodland Dr., Dallas. This custom-built home sits in the heart of Preston Hollow on more than half an acre. Features include a great room with vaulted ceiling, a downstairs primary suite, a study, formal dining, and more. Upstairs offers bedrooms and more bathrooms, plus bonus space in the attic. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,295,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open houses: Saturday, June 12, noon to 2 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

6330 Woodland Dr. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4417 Beverly Dr. PHOTO: Compass

4417 Beverly Dr., Highland Park. This stunning Tatum Brown home is beautiful on the outside with its stucco and stone facade, slate roof, and copper gutters, but it’s also beautiful on the inside, too. Clean interiors boast fresh paint, a wet bar with 550 bottle, temperature-controlled wine storage, and an elevator. A primary suite has an adjacent sitting room or office and luxurious double bath and spacious closets. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $3,795,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3439 Normandy Ave., University Park. This single-family attached home is located within walking distance to schools, Snider Plaza, SMU, and more. An eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A spacious living area includes a fireplace and wet bar. Outside, a large patio and outdoor fireplace are ripe for entertaining. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $975,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King. Open houses: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3439 Normandy Ave. PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

6004 Northwood Road PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6004 Northwood Road, Dallas. This lovely home in the Preston Hollow Fairway has been thoughtfully expanded to offer more than 4,800 square feet of living space on one level. A gourmet kitchen boasts a Viking six-burner gas range, built-in microwave, and French door refrigerator. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and spacious closet. The primary suite is spacious and boasts a European-inspired wet room with a shower and bathtub. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1.25 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open houses: Saturday, June 12, noon to 2 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5749 Redwood Lane, Dallas. Situated on a nearly half-acre lot in the heart of the coveted Devonshire, this home features an open concept layout with oversized rooms and five limestone fireplaces. Upstairs, the home boasts a game room and media room. The backyard features an all-important pool with a covered veranda. Six bedrooms/six-and-a-half bathrooms. $3,195,000. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wesley Prep. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5749 Redwood Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10917 Wonderland Trail PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

10917 Wonderland Trail, Dallas. Updated, spacious family home with a pool in a coveted location – and lush landscaping. An open kitchen overlooks the pool. The home is an estate property. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $799,900. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3436 Lovers Lane, University Park. This newly constructed home was built by William Briggs and features a spacious design full of windows, skylights, and a bright, open floor plan. A wide entry hall and mudroom at the rear-entry garage are convenient, as is the full-size laundry room and dumbwaiter from the first floor to the second-floor kitchen. A third-floor loft area is a flexible space. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.25 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3436 Lovers Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5818 Burgundy Road PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

5818 Burgundy Road, Dallas. Fancy a light-filled ranch-style home on just slightly less than a half-acre of treed land? The main house boasts a traditional floor plan with a neutral palette. A secluded casita with a built-in desk and bookshelves can be additional living space, an office, or even guest quarters. Two bedrooms/two baths. $749,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3939 Alta Vista Lane, Dallas. This Midway Hills home sits on a little more than a third of an acre of shaded, treed land. It’s had one owner for the last 52 years and is ready for a fresh eye to make thoughtful updates. Walk to Withers Elementary. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $570,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3939 Alta Vista Lane PHOTO: Compass

12209 Hightower Place PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

12209 Hightower Place, Dallas. Have the pool but none of the upkeep in this Midcentury ranch-style home on a cul-de-sac in Glen Cove, which boasts a community pool and tons of activity. The home is full of natural light, and the kitchen opens to a large family room with a fireplace. A new deck overlooks the oversized and landscaped yard. Three bedrooms/two baths. $508,000. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Preparatory, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Jesuit, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers, and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,795,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out:

7609 Pebblestone Dr., #8, Dallas. Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,350 square feet. $275,000. Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,350 square feet. $275,000. Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 3973 Candlenut Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,126 square feet. $549,900. Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, 1-4 p.m.

Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,126 square feet. $549,900. Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, 1-4 p.m. 10404 Somerton Dr., Dallas. Six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms. 7,460 square feet. $2.99 million. Sunday, July 11, 2-4 p.m.

Six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms. 7,460 square feet. $2.99 million. Sunday, July 11, 2-4 p.m. 6263 Forest Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths. 4,791 square feet. $3.799 million. Sunday, July 11, 2-5 p.m.