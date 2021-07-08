Thursday, July 8, 2021

PHOTO: Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs
Knox Street Pop-Up Park Debuting With Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Ice Cream

Knox Street is launching a pop-up park Friday with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and ice cream from Melt Ice Creams. 

The pop-up park will be from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday at 3311 Knox Street. The pop-up park seeks to become a seasonal destination for open-air retail, dining, and entertainment experiences. 

PHOTO: Melt Ice Cream

Future plans include themed activations for back-to-school in August, Oktoberfest in September, a Partners Card kick-off and clothing drive with The Family Place on October 30, and holiday-themed festivities on November 20. 

To learn more about what’s planned each weekend, follow Knox Street on Instagram. 

