Stormwater System Upgrades Continue In UP

Work continues in University Park on a multi-year project to upgrade the stormwater system and reduce runoff in neighborhoods near Caruth Park, and the work will necessitate some road closures.

The project involves the replacement of existing underground stormwater pipes with large concrete boxes underneath Southwestern and Hillcrest.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of this month on a portion that includes the intersection of Turtle Creek and Southwestern and the 3400 block of Southwestern.

A portion of Hillcrest will be closed to all traffic when the contractor reaches the intersection of Southwestern and Hillcrest, likely beginning the week of July 12.

Weather permitting, the closure is expected to last for six to eight months as work progresses north one block at a time on Hillcrest, between Southwestern and Colgate.

Digital message boards are positioned on Hillcrest at Northwest Highway and at Lovers Lane to alert drivers to the closures. As construction on this section of Hillcrest moves north, the detour routes will change.

Stormwater infrastructure improvements are expected to continue throughout the city.

The city council Tuesday approved a resolution to allow the city to advertise its intent to issue certificates of obligation in the amount of $15 million to fund additional stormwater infrastructure improvements.

In other news:

The city council celebrated the promotion of police Sgt. Chris Smith to the rank of lieutenant, officer Rod Edwards to the rank of sergeant, and officer Allison Winn to the rank of sergeant.

The city council OK’d authorizing legal action against the owners of four homes in the 3400 block of Asbury to compel compliance with zoning and code violations.