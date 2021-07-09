Crystal Charity Ball Announces 2022 Charity Selection Process

The 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Chairman Susan Farris and Charity Selection Chairman Suzy Gekiere announced that applications for next year’s grants will be available beginning Sept. 1.

Representatives from Dallas County children’s charities are encouraged to attend a brief prospective application orientation at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Communities Foundation of Texas offices located at 5500 Caruth Haven Lane. Attendance is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged.

Requirements for interested charities are:

The agency must serve children, 18 or younger, in Dallas County.

The agency must have had a 501 (c) (3) designation for at least three years.

The agency must have provided services in Dallas County for at least three years.

The agency’s governance and control of funds must be in Dallas County.

Applications will be available online, beginning Sept. 1, on the Crystal Charity Ball website or by calling the Crystal Charity Ball office at 214-526-5868, extension 18.

All applications must be mailed or hand-delivered. The deadline is noon Oct. 15. The 2022 beneficiaries will be selected Feb. 3, 2022.

The 2021 Crystal Charity Ball, benefitting eight children’s charities, will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

The Crystal Charity Ball has raised more than $156 million for over 100 children’s charities since 1952.