Eat for Others During Restaurant Week

The benefit of staying in Dallas during the hottest weeks of the year, August 9 – September 5, means you can dine at some of the best restaurants in north Texas and benefit North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope while you’re doing it.

Restaurant Week, presented by Metroplex Cadillac Dealers, officially kicks off in August, but reservations for participating restaurants open July 12. This year’s campaign again features both dine-in and take-out options for three-course prix fixe dinners for just $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for just $19. For each meal purchased during the campaign, 20% of the cost will be donated to NTFB (Dallas area) or Lena Pope (Tarrant area).

Some of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week (which is really more like a month) include neighborhood joints Al Biernat’s on Oaklawn, Javier’s, Fachini, Nonna, Primo’s Mexican Kitchen on Hillcrest, and Il Pastaio, La Pizza and La Pasta and Terra at Eataly Dallas. Jalisco Norte and SoHip’s Tulum, where you can enjoy Highland Park resident Liana Yarckin’s glorious paintings, are also participating. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Something to remember when you’re making reservations for Restaurant Week, participating restaurants have a specific number of reservations reserved for this promotion. Restaurant Week menus are set, and substitutions are strongly discouraged, if not forbidden. Restaurants are usually very busy during Restaurant Week and, as you might have heard, many restaurants are operating with fewer employees in the “front of the house,” servers, food runners, bussers, hosts, for example, as well as “back of the house,” chefs, line cooks, prep cooks, and dishwashers. Patience, grace and tips are welcome and encouraged.

For 24 years, DFW Restaurant Week has been the ideal way to celebrate the North Texas dining scene and support our community,” said NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham. “Needs remain extremely high with the lingering economic impact of the pandemic. With every DFW Restaurant Week meal you purchase, the North Texas Food Bank can provide up to 30 meals since every dollar we receive can provide three meals for hungry North Texans.”

“Right now the mental and emotional health needs of kids are skyrocketing,” Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin, Ph.D., added. “In the Tarrant area, every meal during the campaign supports Lena Pope’s efforts to help children overcome the negative effects of this past year.”

Bon Appetit, y’all!