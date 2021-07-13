Tuesday, July 13, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 5-11

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BEVERAGE BURGLARY

An intruder got into a detached garage in the 4005 block of Euclid Avenue, got into an unlocked vehicle inside, rummaged through it, but only took two canned drinks, and left a teal bicycle outside the garage with one of the drinks left in an attached basket before 2:27 p.m. July 7.

6 Tuesday

A wrongdoer rode off in a Ford pickup truck taken from the 3200 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7:39 a.m.

Arrested at 8:30 a.m.: A 63-year-old man accused of sexual assault in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A swindler stole a check for $3,129.50 from a man from the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and deposited it. The incident was reported at 10:05 a.m.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 12:05 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

A pilferer took a license plate off a Jaguar XF that belonged to a woman from the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive between noon and 1 p.m.

A fraudster stole airline miles from a rewards account through Citibank that belonged to a woman from the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:28 p.m.

A trespasser took a garage gate opener from an Acura parked in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

9 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Chevrolet Suburban in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive and take a wallet with $100-$200, three pairs of sunglasses, two phone chargers, a storage box, two pillows, and more before 8:30 a.m.? The Suburban was left unlocked.

10 Saturday

A reckless driver in a Ford van hit the front of a Tesla in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane at 9:55 p.m.

11 Sunday

Arrested at 1:03 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with a government record, and a warrant in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A thief swiped a wallet from an 82-year-old woman in a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 2:05 p.m.

6 Tuesday

A crook pilfered $330 from a 24-year-old man in a convenience store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 5:55 p.m.

7 Wednesday

A brazen thief rode off on a Cannondale bicycle taken from a porch in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive at 3:45 p.m.

8 Thursday

A porch pirate pilfered packages containing $1,150 in clothing that were delivered to a home in the 4300 block of University Boulevard. The incident was reported at 11:23 a.m.

A ne’er do well took a gas-powered concrete saw from an alley in the 3800 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 2:13 p.m.

July 9

A crook made off with a bicycle from a home in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue before 2:15 p.m.  

11 Sunday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Amherst Street.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *