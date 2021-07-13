Park Cities Crime Reports July 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BEVERAGE BURGLARY

An intruder got into a detached garage in the 4005 block of Euclid Avenue, got into an unlocked vehicle inside, rummaged through it, but only took two canned drinks, and left a teal bicycle outside the garage with one of the drinks left in an attached basket before 2:27 p.m. July 7.

6 Tuesday

A wrongdoer rode off in a Ford pickup truck taken from the 3200 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7:39 a.m.

Arrested at 8:30 a.m.: A 63-year-old man accused of sexual assault in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A swindler stole a check for $3,129.50 from a man from the 4300 block of Westway Avenue and deposited it. The incident was reported at 10:05 a.m.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 12:05 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

A pilferer took a license plate off a Jaguar XF that belonged to a woman from the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive between noon and 1 p.m.

A fraudster stole airline miles from a rewards account through Citibank that belonged to a woman from the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:28 p.m.

A trespasser took a garage gate opener from an Acura parked in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

9 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Chevrolet Suburban in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive and take a wallet with $100-$200, three pairs of sunglasses, two phone chargers, a storage box, two pillows, and more before 8:30 a.m.? The Suburban was left unlocked.

10 Saturday

A reckless driver in a Ford van hit the front of a Tesla in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane at 9:55 p.m.

11 Sunday

Arrested at 1:03 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with a government record, and a warrant in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

A thief swiped a wallet from an 82-year-old woman in a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 2:05 p.m.

6 Tuesday

A crook pilfered $330 from a 24-year-old man in a convenience store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 5:55 p.m.

7 Wednesday

A brazen thief rode off on a Cannondale bicycle taken from a porch in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive at 3:45 p.m.

8 Thursday

A porch pirate pilfered packages containing $1,150 in clothing that were delivered to a home in the 4300 block of University Boulevard. The incident was reported at 11:23 a.m.

A ne’er do well took a gas-powered concrete saw from an alley in the 3800 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 2:13 p.m.

July 9

A crook made off with a bicycle from a home in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue before 2:15 p.m.

11 Sunday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 29-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Amherst Street.