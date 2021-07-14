Wednesday, July 14, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

GG and Amber Fletcher hold a Goldbelly shipment. Photo: Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs
Business Food Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs Shipping Nationwide

Emilea McCutchan 0 Comments

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs is partnering with e-commerce platform Goldbelly to ship their popular corny dogs nationally.  Starting July 12, customers can pre-order for delivery starting July 20.

The partnership will allow corn dog-obsessed consumers will be able to get their Fletcher’s fix anytime of the year. 

“For nearly 8 decades, Fletcher’s has been a tradition for families in Texas at the State Fair every year,” said Amber Fletcher, head of marketing for Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Goldbelly to make our famous, hand-dipped Corny Dogs available nationwide for those missing a taste of home or wanting to enjoy this classic Texas fried fare.”

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog will offer the Original Dog, the Jalapeño & Cheese Dog, the Bird Dog, the Veggie Dog, and the Make Mine Texas corny dog on Goldbelly. 

“I’m very proud of our company and this opportunity to partner with Goldbelly to ship our iconic brand nationwide so that not just Texans, but all Americans, can enjoy a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog!” said Aaron Fletcher, CEO of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog, in a statement.

Items are fried by Fletcher’s, frozen, then shipped overnight to be baked or placed in an air fryer. 

Shipping days are Tuesday and Wednesdays, and items arrive the next day. 

You can order up to the day before with a cut off time of noon or up to two months before. Order prices range from $49-149. To order items for delivery, click here.

You May Also Like

Corn Dog Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *