Galleria, DMA Hosting Pop-Up Highlighting Upcoming Van Gogh Exhibition

Galleria Dallas will partner with the Dallas Museum of Art to offer a sneak peek of what has been called “the year’s blockbuster attraction.”

Galleria visitors will be able to catch a preview of the upcoming DMA exhibition that showcases a rarely seen series of paintings by Vincent Van Gogh beginning August 5. The exhibition Van Gogh and the Olive Groves will premiere in Dallas Oct. 17.

Shoppers at the Galleria will have the opportunity to learn more about the exhibition, see select reproductions of paintings in the series, and receive a sampling of educational resources as a part of the experiential presentation on view through August 31.

The Galleria preview is the first of several pop-up experiences planned by the museum to highlight the exhibition in communities across the Metroplex before its opening.

The preview offers families a glimpse into the artistic and educational exploration through select reproductions of Van Gogh’s works from the olive groves series; the originals will be presented in the museum’s exhibition. The display will provide links to online resources, allowing people to further explore the exhibition.

KC Hurst, the DMA’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, finds outreach, such as the Galleria partnership, an important part of the organization’s mission.

“The Dallas Museum of Art is committed to sharing art with North Texans where they are, and, as the proud art museum for the City of Dallas, also vital that we take the lead in placing art in and around our diverse community,” said Hurst in a statement . “Opportunities like this help us to expand the meaning of learning with possibility and community, and we are excited to be partnering with Galleria Dallas in this creative way.”

The main exhibition, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves, is organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum.

Featuring a selection of the artist’s paintings and drawings from both public and private collections, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves traces Van Gogh’s evolving stylistic treatment and motivations for depicting the olive groves of Saint-Rémy over the six months he stayed as a self-admitted patient at the local asylum.

This bold and experimental series, brought together for the first time in this exhibition, reveals Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color, line, and form, as well as his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject.

PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas Museum of Art

“Galleria Dallas has a long history of supporting art and art education,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share a preview of this unique exhibition with our visitors during the month of August and to remind people of the amazing opportunities available at the Dallas Museum of Art.”

As an additional enhancement of this partnership, children participating in the Galleria Dallas PALS Program can receive art kits and coloring books from the Dallas Museum of Art at the center’s Guest Reception desk. A limited additional supply of DMA-sponsored coloring books are available upon request.

The Dallas Museum of Art Van Gogh and the Olive Groves preview will be open August 5 to August 31. It is located at the Galleria on Level I. It will be viewable on the gallery wall across from Apple. Admission is free.