Neubyrne Trunk Show Coming To Elizabeth W

Neubyrne founder and designer Martha Gottwald is launching her new collection at Elizabeth W in the Shops of Highland Park.

The kickoff event will be hosted alongside Kameron Westcott of Real Housewives of Dallas and accessories blogger Elizabeth Savetsky from 5-7 p.m. July 15 at the store at 4214 Oak Lawn Avenue, and the trunk show will continue in-store and online until July 24.

The event will also have light bites and bubbles for attendees to enjoy.

Neubyrne is known for collections that stand out with bright, bold colors.