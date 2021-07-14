Wednesday, July 14, 2021

crime
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 5 – 11

William Taylor

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRIME WATCH

Want to see fast? Want to see furious? Better view it at a theater or perhaps online. At 1:50 a.m. July 5, officers arrested an 18-year-old man accused of watching illegal racing in the 5000 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

5 Monday

An incomplete record did not include the reporting time for a theft from Tomas Garden and Trees Service of Richardson during a call on a home in the 10600 block of Lennox Lane.

Burglarized before 7:18 p.m.: a 59-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

6 Tuesday

An incomplete record did not include the reporting times for thefts at NorthPark Center and the U.S. Post Office in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Before 11:49 a.m., a burglar broke a window to steal from a 41-year-old Irving man’s vehicle at a home in the 9100 block of Devonshire Drive.

Reported at 5:03 p.m.: A burglar took a firearm from a 60-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

7 Wednesday

At 7:33 a.m., a representative of Berkshire Court in Preston Center asked an unwelcome visitor to leave.

Taken overnight before 8:34 a.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Lupton Drive.

At 11:40 a.m., a disorderly motorist drove away from a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Forest Lane.

Reported at 1:02 p.m.: the theft of a Suburban from a home in the 4400 block of Melissa Lane.

Before 4:14 p.m. outside at Preston Center, a criminal pointed a gun at the head of a 52-year-old man.

Reported at 6:06 p.m.: A prowler working the 9700 block of Meadowbrook Drive on July 5 fled with contents from a 42-year-old Garland man’s vehicle.

Before 10:50 p.m., a burglar broke the window of a 23-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

8 Thursday

Incomplete records did not include the reporting times for thefts from All About Trees of Sunnyvale at a home in the 4800 block of Shadywood Lane and an Austin man at NorthPark Center.

9 Friday

Officers responded at 9:08 a.m. to a “major disturbance (violence)” at the 7-Eleven at Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway, where an unwelcome visitor was warned away.

Incomplete records did not include reporting times for thefts from a woman outside the Johnny Rodriguez the Salon on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road and at a home in the 4600 block of Cherokee Trail.

10 Saturday

Stolen before 8:03 a.m.: a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle from apartments in the 4400 block of Mill Run Road.

Reported at 1:22 p.m.: An aggressive shopper pushed and then wrestled with an employee of the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

11 Sunday

An incomplete online record didn’t include the reporting time for a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Inwood Road, near Forest Lane.

Taken before 10:58 a.m. from a home in the 6800 block of Northport Drive: a 31-year-old man’s truck.

At 3:26 p.m., a shoplifter grabbed merchandise and ran out of Gregory’s at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 4:47 p.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of disorderly conduct at the Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store on Inwood Road near Lemmon Avenue.

Burglarized before 7:52 p.m.: an 18-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Royal Village.

