Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 17 and 18

If you’ve been looking for your dream home (and your dream neighborhood), we have several to choose from with this week’s look at open houses in Park Cities and Preston Hollow neighborhoods.

July 17

3635 Asbury St., University Park. This half duplex nestled on a treed lot is great for entertaining with a balcony view of the patio area. Inside, the living spaces feature an open layout and large windows. An open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage and granite countertops throughout. The spacious primary suite has a sitting area and a large, walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. $800,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3635 Asbury St. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3439 Normandy Ave. PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3439 Normandy Ave., University Park. This single-family attached home is located within walking distance to schools, Snider Plaza, SMU, and more. An eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A spacious living area includes a fireplace and wet bar. Outside, a large patio and outdoor fireplace are ripe for entertaining. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $925,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

4189 Beechwood Lane, Dallas. This midcentury bungalow in Midway Hollow provides plenty of proximity to schools, shopping, and even parks, but also boasts plenty of nice touches inside, too, from an oversized living room with gas log fireplace to an updated and enlarged kitchen with custom cabinetry, and a primary suite with a private updated bath. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms. $649,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

July 18

4027 University Blvd., University Park. This adorable and gorgeous Hamptons-style new construction boasts a wraparound porch and incredible curb appeal on the outside, and a mix of modern aesthetic and timeless interior design on the inside. A private balcony off the primary suite overlooks a custom pool and spa. Five bedrooms/Five-and-a-half baths. $6.25 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: noon to 3 p.m.

4027 University Blvd. PHOTO: Compass

6246 Willowgate PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

6246 Willowgate, Dallas. Craving greenspace and convenience? This one-story home sits on a lush greenbelt. It’s been tastefully remodeled throughout and boasts plenty of natural light, art lighting, and wood flooring. A primary suite is spacious and includes a sitting area, large walk-in closet, and bathroom with marble countertops and a freestanding tub, and a separate large shower. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,299,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4311 Allencrest Lane, Dallas. This light, bright ranch-style home sits in Hockaday Manor, right in the middle of the block. An open and spacious floorplan is perfect for a family or for entertaining. The backyard has a covered patio and plenty of room for a pool. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $799,999. Schools: Nathan Adams Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, St. Rita. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4311 Allencrest Lane PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3919 Dunhaven Road PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3919 Dunhaven Road, Dallas. Move into Midway Hollow and into this home, with a large backyard on a treed lot. A gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances provides plenty of storage and a large island. The open floor plan flows well for family life and entertaining. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms. $649,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4584 Belfort Ave., Highland Park. Outside, this home boasts an amazing backyard with an outdoor fire pit and a built-in grill. Inside, two living areas, an updated kitchen, and plenty of room for entertaining make this a great family home. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,399,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4584 Belfort Ave. PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4223 Lomo Alto Court

4223 Lomo Alto Court, Highland Park. This townhome in the Townes of Highland Park (the only gated development in the Park Cities), offers privacy and security, along with the convenience of a quick walk to Whole Foods and other retail stores. The home has had some beautiful upgrades, as well as an elevator that was installed in July. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,399,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4021 Rochelle Dr., Dallas. Perfect for summer, this Midway Hollow home offers a covered deck and 30-foot pool. Inside, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and a primary suite with double closets and a bath with a jetted tub make the home a true oasis. Four bedrooms/two bathrooms. $549,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4021 Rochelle Dr. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

9106 La Strada Court PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

9106 La Strada Court, Dallas. This home in the gated community of La Strada Court is the beneficiary of an extensive refresh. The three-bedroom, four-bath Mediterranean-style home comes with a very well-appointed kitchen that includes double ovens, a built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, wine cooler, plenty of storage, and a breakfast bar. The primary suite has separate water closets and vanities, a jetted tub, a large shower, and a large closet. Upstairs, a second living area and two bedrooms with en suites complete the home. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $725,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6515 Stefani Drive, Dallas. This stone-and-brick home is situated in the heart of Preston Hollow. The main living area opens to a kitchen that boasts a vaulted ceiling, wine storage, a breakfast bar, a gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and a newly remodeled bathroom. A wall of French doors in the primary suite opens onto a covered outdoor living area with a fireplace, outdoor cooking area, and TV. The backyard also boasts a pool and a large yard. Four beds/four baths. $1,539,000 Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hillcrest High. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6515 Stefani Dr. PHOTOS: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

7317 Fieldgate Dr.

7317 Fieldgate Drive, Dallas. This updated pier-and-beam home sits on a 0.44-acre lot within walking distance to Trader Joe’s and to the shops and dining at Preston Hollow Village. Inside, the home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted and beamed ceilings and bay windows. There’s also a sizable game room off the den. The primary suite features dual sinks, separate vanities, and walk-in closets. Outside, this home boasts a large backyard space. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. $895,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Our Redeemer, St. Mark’s School of Texas. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3709 Dorothy Ave., Dallas. This tri-level duplex boasts plenty of room for entertaining, with an open-concept first floor and a massive rooftop deck with skyline views. All three floors boast a living area, and all are serviced by an elevator. Bedrooms are split on the second level, with the primary bedroom offering flex space, two large walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $849,900. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3709 Dorothy Ave. PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4424 Manning Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers, and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,795,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

7723 Midbury Dr., Dallas. This transitional home was remodeled to the studs in 2020, and now boasts an open floor plan perfect for everyday living and entertaining that connects the indoor spaces with outdoor spaces. A split primary suite is spacious and has a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Lots of light throughout, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, and high-quality finishes. A heated pool and spa, retractable screen patio, and basketball court add to the entertaining space. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,558,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

