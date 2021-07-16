Celebrate Interabang Book’s Fourth Birthday July 17

Once upon a time, there were bookstores in every shopping center where people could go to be transported to a different time and place through the magic of literature. Then, an enormous creature from the amazon came and ate up almost every bookstore until very few were left.

Nancy Perot, Interabang Owner

One day, a duchess named Lori had the idea to open a bookstore with a thoughtfully curated collection of books that would be enjoyed by everyone in the land. She was joined by a nobleman named Jeremy and a princess named Nancy. Together with Sir Kyle, they opened an exquisite independent bookstore in the land of Preston Royal. The store was filled with rich stories, memoirs, and books about everything from the history of electronic data systems to South American rain forests. They named that bookstore Interabang and it opened to great fanfare on July 1, 2017. The people were happy.

Two years later, a terrible storm destroyed Interabang and the people were sad. Nancy knew she had to find a new home for Interabang and found a perfectly named street called Lover’s Lane to reopen the bookstore. Since then, the townspeople have come to consider Interabang a second home, a place where millions of pages with quadrillions of words stoke imaginations, feed the brain, and pump the heart. So many people have found happiness at the best independent bookstore in the kingdom.

The end. Well, not really. This month marks a new chapter in the life of Interabang as it celebrates its fourth birthday Saturday, July 17, with an all-day bash that includes storytime, birthday cake, and other goodies from J. Rae’s Bakery, La La Land, and Pogo’s Wine and Spirits, limited edition gift items and gifts with purchases while supplies last.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the celebration includes:



10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Saturday Story Time for younger readers and readers-to-be

11:30 a.m.: Birthday cake round 1

1:30 p.m.: Birthday cake round 2

A new limited edition ceramic mug honoring the best-loved books of American readers designed by Jane Mount, celebrated illustrator of BIBLIOPHILE and Ideal Bookshelf. $15

A “Best Books” canvas tote, also designed by Jane Mount, gift with any purchase of $125 or more.

A children’s T-shirt gift with purchase of $50 gift certificate

Book lovers are forever grateful for Interabang’s founding team and their noble intention of bringing back a community bookstore. Happy Birthday and here’s to many, many more years.

Interabang is located in the Pavilion On Lover’s Lane, 5600 Lover’s Lane, Suite 142 in Dallas just west of the Dallas North Tollway. For more information visit www.interabangbook.com.

The End.