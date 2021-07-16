Faith Friday: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Hosts VBS

Our Reedemeer Lutheran Church hosted The Holy Ten Commandments 2021 Vacation Bible School the week of June 7-12.

During this event, students were able to join volunteers and explore bible scriptures that taught them about the Laws of God through worship, and fun activities.

The church hosts Vacation Bible School each summer for PK3 through 6th grade students. Next year’s Vacation Bible School will be hosted June 21-24, 2022. For more information, visit their website www.ordallas.com