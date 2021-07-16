Jenna Turner Alexander Keynote Speaker For Virtual Emergent Leader Fundraiser

Jenna Turner Alexander, the owner of JennaLynn Rose Design and Décor, is the keynote speaker for the 2021 Emergent Leader Fundraiser hosted by the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA).

The virtual event will take place at 10:30 a.m. central time July 17 via Zoom. Alexander’s discussion will focus on the theme “You Can’t Knock a Girl Off a Pedestal That She Built Herself!” Tickets are available online with prices starting at $25.

Jenna Turner Alexander Courtesy photo

“I am honored to be featured on this spectacular panel of highly successful and accomplished women,” Alexander said. “I look forward to sharing what I have learned with others in order to empower them to take their businesses and brands to the next level.”

She joins Gail Dekreon, judge of the Superior Court of the state of California, on the panel.

Alexander is the founder and owner/principal of JLR and has 15 years of experience in design, beginning with successfully overseeing the interior design process for the Dr. Pepper Suite at the Ball Park in Arlington in 2003 as well as creating unique and inspiring spaces for some of the most exquisite homes in Dallas and Austin.

The Baylor University alumna launched JennaLynn Rose Design & Décor Co. in 2020. Alexander is also a council member of the American Film Institute (AFI), is enrolled online at the New York Institute of Art and Design, and will receive her RIDQC certification in March 2022.