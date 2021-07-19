Dallas Museum of Art to Host Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity

The Dallas Museum of Art announced that they will host a major exhibition — Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity — in 2022.

The exhibition will cover inspirations from Islamic art and designs. It will explore and include Louis Cartier’s collection of Persian and Indian art, along with the work of designers of the Maison Cartier from the early 20th century to the present day. The exhibition will feature over 400 objects.

Cartier and Islamic Art explore the origins of Islamic influence on Cartier in the late 19th century and early 20th century through the cultural connection of Paris. The exhibition allows the public to view and enjoy a range of rare items that were influences for the development of the aesthetic called “style modern.”

Head ornament, Cartier New York, circa 1924. Marian Gérard, Collection Cartier © Cartier

Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, French, The Keir Collection of Islamic Art

on loan to the Dallas Museum of Art

Bracelet, Cartier Paris, 1923. Platinum, diamonds. Cartier Collection. Vincent

Wulveryck, Collection Cartier © Cartier

Bib necklace, Cartier Paris, special order, 1947. Nils Herrmann, Collection Cartier © Cartier

Bazuband upper arm bracelet, Cartier Paris for Cartier London, special order, 1922. Platinum, old-cut diamonds. Nils Herrmann, Cartier Collection © Cartier

“For over a century, Cartier and its designers have recognized and celebrated the inherent beauty and symbolic values found in Islamic art and architecture, weaving similar elements into their own designs. This bridging of Eastern and Western art forms speaks exactly to the kinds of cross-cultural connections that the DMA is committed to highlighting through our programming and scholarship,” said Dr. Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director.

The range of collections will showcase jewelry, photographs, design drawings, archival materials, and works of Islamic Art that have been displayed in the Paris and Munich exhibitions. Visitors will also have the opportunity to interact digitally and view concept notebooks and sketchbooks from the Cartier Archives.

Cartier and Islamic Art are co-organized by the DMA and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre and Cartier. The exhibition is presented by PNC Bank.

The exhibition will make its debut and take place from May 14 through Sept. 18, 2022, in the Dallas Art Museum, after its presentation at Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

For more information, visit DMA.org.