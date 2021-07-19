Dallas Startup Week Returns In Person and Virtually

The DEC Network, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs start, build, and grow their businesses, will host the seventh-annual Dallas Startup Week, Aug. 1-5.

The conference will feature notable speakers, content for aspiring entrepreneurs, established small businesses, and corporate allies. It will be held both virtually and in person at SMU following all CDC guidelines for social distancing.

“It’s such a great feeling, after the difficult year we’ve all been through, to be able to host Dallas Startup Week in person again, as well as virtually,” said Bill Chinn, CEO of The DEC Network. “We’ve got a great lineup of programming in the works for this year’s event, including incredible speakers, sessions, and special events. DSW truly has something to offer for every entrepreneur and small business owner out there, especially in this post-COVID era when entrepreneurs are seeking resources on moving forward in the new normal.”

Dallas Startup Week’s sessions fall into 19 tracks: AI, AR/VR, Arts & Entertainment, Blockchain, Capital & Funding, Coding, Cybersecurity, Defense Innovation, Fashion, Gaming & Esports, Healthcare, Legal, Marketing, Personal Development, Retail, Software as a Service, Social Impact, Venture, and Veteran.

Dallas Startup Week also offers three summits:

Aug. 1 – Disrupt Dallas celebrates the champions that are disrupting the diversity pipeline, entrepreneurial market, and landscape, as well as providing expert education and programming for minority business entrepreneurs to help support and grow their business through a combination of speakers, discussions, and networking opportunities. Disrupt Dallas will take place in person at SMU and online.

Aug. 4 – Women of Innovation Summit is a day-long slate of seminars and speakers to recognize, encourage, and advance female leaders who have the courage and passion to transform their ideas and ambitions into a reality. Featuring a dynamic group of leading visionaries, the Women of Innovation Summit will celebrate, inspire, and connect change-makers across markets and industries to provide all women in business with greater insights and knowledge into the trends and possibilities of the future. The Women of Innovation Summit will be held in person at SMU and online.

Aug. 5 – Corporate Startup Innovation Summit leverages and unites the breadth and diversity of DFW’s corporations and dynamic startup ecosystem. The summit will mobilize these groups by featuring DFW’s best and brightest innovators who will share how their companies are shaping our future resulting in new ideas, business models, investment trends, connections, and opportunities for business growth and acceleration. A decision on whether the program will be held in person or virtually is forthcoming.

Dallas Startup Week will also include the official launch party, a community celebration for all attendees to join and help kick off the event, and Startup Alley, where local small business owners can showcase their businesses in an expo hall format on Aug. 2. Information on how business owners can apply for a spot on Startup Alley will be made available closer to the event.

“To turbocharge innovation in our region, we must have a healthy ecosystem of corporations, government entities, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs working together,” said Sanjiv Yajnik, president of financial services at Capital One. “Through our partnership with The DEC Network, Capital One is proud to support the local entrepreneurs and small businesses that are creating a lasting impact on the places where we live and work.

Registration for the five-day event is now open and can be accessed here. Admission is free.