Park Cities Crime Reports July 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VAN GO

A man working on a home in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane walked away from his Chevrolet Express van parked in front of the home around 8:30 a.m. July 12, then noticed it being driven away eastbound and tried to run after it.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 12 a.m.: a 29 year old for a warrant in the 5300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A careless driver hit a Lexus RX5 that was parked at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane and left without leaving information. The incident was reported at 12:49 p.m.

Arrested at 7:32 p.m.: a 29 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernlia, possession of a controlled substance, and for a warrant in the 5300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 8:05 p.m.: a 25-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:51 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fictitious driver’s license/ID in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 9:28 a.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 3600 block of Armstrong Parkway.

14 Tuesday

An intruder got into a Ford F150 parked in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane and took a pistol, an extra magazine, and a can opener from inside. The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m.

15 Wednesday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, munch on about $150 worth of produce, and leave dirty towels in a sink as well as a milk crate containing various items in the kitchen overnight before 3 a.m.? A door was unlocked.

Crook confrontation: A good neighbor saw a burglar get into a toolbox in a truck parked in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue and grab various tools, including a drill, a nail gun, and a sawzall, at 1:12 p.m., went outside to confront and temporarily block the burglar, but the burglar drove away from the scene.

A fraudster opened an account with Regions Bank using the information of a woman from the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue. The incident was reported at 5:32 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 10:16 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of having no insurance, fraudulent registration/plates, and no valid operator’s license in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

A ne’er do well got into a Chevrolet Express in the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard and took a pair of wallets from inside before 12:15 p.m.

A swindler used a forged cashier’s check to buy a Rolex watch from Deboulle Jewelry in the 6800 block of Preston Road. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m.

13 Tuesday

A trickster used a debit card belonging to a woman from the 3200 block of Milton Avenue around 8:55 a.m.

14 Wednesday

A shoplifter took a $123 blouse from L. Bartlett in Snider Plaza at 5:34 p.m.

15 Thursday

A scammer took two gift cards from the CVS store in the 6700 block of Preston Road. The incident was reported at 3:15 p.m.

16 Friday

Another fraudster forged checks belonging to a woman from the 3300 block of Lovers Lane. The incident was reported at 1:53 p.m.

A thief took a bicycle from the front porch of a home in the 6200 block of Preston Road then cashed them at a bank. The incident was reported at 2 p.m.

17 Saturday

A pilferer got into an attached garage in the 2900 block of Hanover Street and took various items before 9:06 a.m.

A trespasser broke into a trailer in the 4000 block of Lovers Lane and took various vehicle parts/accessories and recreational/sports equipment around 9:20 a.m.

A crook got into a Porsche in the 3000 block of Purdue Street and took a Liftmaster, as well as another item worth $60. The incident was reported at 3:43 p.m.

18 Sunday

Another sneaky shoplifter took a Tide product and three Pampers products from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:36 a.m. and left via the fire exit.

A crook took $3,575 from a man from the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue via unauthorized Venmo and Zelle transactions. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m.

A thief got into an attached garage in the 2900 block of Amherst Street and took a garage door opener and various tools from inside around 4:20 p.m.