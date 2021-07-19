Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 12-18

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VAN GO

A man working on a home in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane walked away from his Chevrolet Express van parked in front of the home around 8:30 a.m. July 12, then noticed it being driven away eastbound and tried to run after it. 

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 12 a.m.: a 29 year old for a warrant in the 5300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A careless driver hit a Lexus RX5 that was parked at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane and left without leaving information. The incident was reported at 12:49 p.m.

Arrested at 7:32 p.m.: a 29 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernlia, possession of a controlled substance, and for a warrant in the 5300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 8:05 p.m.: a 25-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:51 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fictitious driver’s license/ID in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue.

Arrested at 9:28 a.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 3600 block of Armstrong Parkway

14 Tuesday

An intruder got into a Ford F150 parked in the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane and took a pistol, an extra magazine, and a can opener from inside. The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m.

15 Wednesday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, munch on about $150 worth of produce, and leave dirty towels in a sink as well as a milk crate containing various items in the kitchen overnight before 3 a.m.? A door was unlocked. 

Crook confrontation: A good neighbor saw a burglar get into a toolbox in a truck parked in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue and grab various tools, including a drill, a nail gun, and a sawzall, at 1:12 p.m., went outside to confront and temporarily block the burglar, but the burglar drove away from the scene.

A fraudster opened an account with Regions Bank using the information of a woman from the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue. The incident was reported at 5:32 p.m. 

18 Sunday

Arrested at 10:16 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of having no insurance, fraudulent registration/plates, and no valid operator’s license in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

A ne’er do well got into a Chevrolet Express in the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard and took a pair of wallets from inside before 12:15 p.m.

A swindler used a forged cashier’s check to buy a Rolex watch from Deboulle Jewelry in the 6800 block of Preston Road. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m.

13 Tuesday

A trickster used a debit card belonging to a woman from the 3200 block of Milton Avenue around 8:55 a.m.

14 Wednesday 

A shoplifter took a $123 blouse from L. Bartlett in Snider Plaza at 5:34 p.m. 

15 Thursday

A scammer took two gift cards from the CVS store in the 6700 block of Preston Road. The incident was reported at 3:15 p.m. 

16 Friday

Another fraudster forged checks belonging to a woman from the 3300 block of Lovers Lane. The incident was reported at 1:53 p.m. 

A thief took a bicycle from the front porch of a home in the 6200 block of Preston Road then cashed them at a bank. The incident was reported at 2 p.m. 

17 Saturday

A pilferer got into an attached garage in the 2900 block of Hanover Street and took various items before 9:06 a.m. 

A trespasser broke into a trailer in the 4000 block of Lovers Lane and took various vehicle parts/accessories and recreational/sports equipment around 9:20 a.m. 

A crook got into a Porsche in the 3000 block of Purdue Street and took a Liftmaster, as well as another item worth $60. The incident was reported at 3:43 p.m.

18 Sunday

Another sneaky shoplifter took a Tide product and three Pampers products from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:36 a.m. and left via the fire exit. 

A crook took $3,575 from a man from the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue via unauthorized Venmo and Zelle transactions. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. 

A thief got into an attached garage in the 2900 block of Amherst Street and took a garage door opener and various tools from inside around 4:20 p.m. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

