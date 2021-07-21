City Says Get Rid Of Standing Water As WNV Activity Increases

Another summer day in Dallas, another mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile Virus it seems.

Wednesday, a pool tested positive in the University Park ZIP code 75225.

DCHHS said the county experienced the most severe West Nile Virus years in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Dallas County reported 20 human cases of the virus and 498 positive mosquito tests in 2020.

To help control mosquitoes, the city of University Park says residents should get rid of any standing water in places like bird baths, plant saucers, low areas in lawns, and around outdoor water faucets.

Residents who notice an abundance of mosquitoes or standing water can call the parks department at 214-987-5488.

During mosquito season the city also provides mosquito dunks (two to a pack) to residents at city hall at ​​3800 University Boulevard.

The dunks are offered one pack per resident until the supply is gone, according to the city’s website. Mosquito dunks are also available at garden centers.