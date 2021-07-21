Drive Day Showcases Maserati MC20, New Preston Hollow Listing

Attendees of Drive Day hosted by Maserati Dallas got to check out a new luxury sports car and a new Preston Hollow home listing.

The Drive Day event June 26 marked the dealership’s debut of the new Maserati MC20, and also featured the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte at a recently listed Preston Hollow home built by Lux Custom Homes and listed by Michael Humphries of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

Guests waiting to drive their choice of Maserati cars were treated to exquisite bites and sips by Taverna Italian Restaurant, including a burrata bar with a variety of fruits and vegetables such as roasted beets, heirloom tomatoes, figs, and more. Post-drive libations included Aperol spritzes, prosecco, Peroni, and a variety of non-alcoholic summer-inspired sips.

Each attendee that test drove a Maserati vehicle also took home a gift certificate for Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna’s triple stitch sneaker.









PHOTOS: Kathy Tran