Wednesday, July 21, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Kathy Tran
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Drive Day Showcases Maserati MC20, New Preston Hollow Listing

Staff Report 0 Comments

Attendees of Drive Day hosted by Maserati Dallas got to check out a new luxury sports car and a new Preston Hollow home listing. 

The Drive Day event June 26 marked the dealership’s debut of the new Maserati MC20, and also featured the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte at a recently listed Preston Hollow home built by Lux Custom Homes and listed by Michael Humphries of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. 

Guests waiting to drive their choice of Maserati cars were treated to exquisite bites and sips by Taverna Italian Restaurant, including a burrata bar with a variety of fruits and vegetables such as roasted beets, heirloom tomatoes, figs, and more. Post-drive libations included Aperol spritzes, prosecco, Peroni, and a variety of non-alcoholic summer-inspired sips. 

Each attendee that test drove a Maserati vehicle also took home a gift certificate for Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna’s triple stitch sneaker. 

PHOTOS:  Kathy Tran

You May Also Like

The Collective Becomes Compass Dallas

Staff Report 0

20 Under 40: Rogers Healy

Bianca R. Montes 0

Damage Costs Tenants’ Deposit

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *