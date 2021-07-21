Galleria Hosts Dallas Zoo Ambassador Animals As Play Place Reopens

The Galleria is partnering with the Dallas Zoo to create a “wild” collection of education and entertainment opportunities for the whole family throughout the month of July.

The zoo has an educational display called Create a Better World for Animals on the shopping and lifestyle center’s gallery wall across from Apple; it is also participating in the PALS Kids’ Club program with animal-related trivia and activities for children to enjoy.

The Dallas Zoo’s Animal Adventures Outreach team will bring a mix of their ambassador animals out at 11 a.m. July 24 for an appearance at the center from around the world.

The Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures Outreach event will take place near the entrance to the Galleria’s children’s play place, which will reopen to the public that day after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re so pleased to be able to reopen our award-winning children’s play place,” said Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed. “It’s been recognized several times as the best children’s play place in North Texas, and it’s the perfect spot for the Dallas Zoo to introduce children to a variety of animals from the Zoo’s collection of ambassador animals.”

The Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures Outreach will take place at 11 a.m. July 24. The event is located at the Galleria on Level 3, near the children’s play place. Admission is free, and more information can be found here. galleriadallas.com.