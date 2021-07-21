HP Runner Earns All-Star Nod from TGCA

Highland Park senior Alli Grace Ott has been selected as a Class 5A-6A Cross Country All-Star by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Ott, who will be a team captain for the Lady Scots this fall, was among 19 athletes statewide chosen for the honor. She was recognized earlier this month during the annual TGCA clinic in Arlington.

Ott also is a standout distance runner during the spring track and field season for HP. The Lady Scots will open their cross country campaign on Aug. 14 at the Plano ISD Invitational.