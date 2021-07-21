Interabang Books, Gracelyn’s Hope Support Vogel Alcove

Interabang Books and Gracelyn’s Hope are fundraising for a field day for the children at Vogel Alcove.

Gracelyn PHOTO: Rhi Lee Photography

Vogel Alcove is a nonprofit that provides therapeutic services for children experiencing homelessness. Gracelyn’s Hope supports anti-bullying and mental health initiatives for children as well as programs that support children in poverty. The fundraiser at Interabang Books will be from 6-8 p.m. July 22 at 5600 W. Lovers Lane. Attendees will enjoy sweets and sips from J. Rae’s Bakery and Pogo’s Wine and Spirits, and 15% of sales will help support the field day.

“I want each kid to know that they matter and that they are loved, so I have created Gracelyn’s Hope to share light with kids near and far,” said Gracelyn Nix.

Children will also be able to participate in an Interabang raffle.

For more information on Gracelyn’s Hope, visit their website. To keep up with events at Interabang, visit their website.