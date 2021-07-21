Park Place Dealerships Donate $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club

The Park Place Dealerships celebrated Mayfest by giving back to the community and donating $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Club.

All eight of Park Place Dealerships in North Texas committed to donating to their area Boys & Girls Club for every car sold throughout May. The dealerships included Jaguar-Land Rover Grapevine, Park Place Lexus Grapevine, Park Place Lexus Plano, Park Place Motorcars Arlington, Park Place Motorcars Dallas, Park Place Motorcars Fort Worth, Porsche Dallas, and Volvo Dallas.

They donated a combined $30,000 to Boy & Girls Club Dallas County, Tarrant County, and Collin County.

“These organizations are especially important during the summer months when the kids are not in school,” said Anam Ali Hashambhai, marketing director for Park Place Dealerships. “While providing a safe place for kids to play and socialize with friends, they also teach important life lessons.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas represents 35 clubs in Dallas County.

For more information on Boys & Girls Club, go to their website. For more information on Park Place Dealerships, go to their website.