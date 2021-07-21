What Are The Divers Doing In the Caruth Park Ponds?
Recent visitors to Caruth Park may have noticed the dredging divers in the ponds.
A dredging contractor began removing the silt, including trash, leaves, other debris, from the pond in mid-June, city officials say.
The hydraulic dredging process involves a diver using a vacuum-like hose to draw the sediment and debris up from the bottom of the pond.
The dredging work is expected to finish up in early fall.
The city shared a video of the process.