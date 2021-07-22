Dallas To Spray For Mosquitoes

Parts of Dallas will be sprayed for mosquitoes after more samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Samples in the 75209 and the 75229 ZIP codes tested positive for the virus Thursday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported.

The area bounded by: the 6400 block of Prestonshire Lane: Aberdeen Avenue on the north, Preston Road on the west, Hillcrest Road on the east, and Del Norte Lane on the south will be sprayed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

Another area bounded by: 4700 block of Thedford Avenue: Hopkins Avenue on the north, Lemmon Avenue on the west, Inwood Road on the east, and Mockingbird Lane on the south will also be sprayed this weekend.

Officials say residents should get rid of standing water in places like stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, and French drains to help control mosquitoes.

Dallas residents can get free mosquito dunks at code compliance services district offices while supplies last.

To report standing water or mosquito problems Dallas residents should call 311. For additional information on mosquito control, visit this website.