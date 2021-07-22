Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out July 24 and 25

It’s a beautiful, sunny weekend and a perfect time to go house hunting. Check out these open houses happening Saturday and Sunday in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and Park Cities.

Saturday, July 24

3635 Asbury St., University Park. This half duplex nestled on a treed lot is great for entertaining with a balcony view of the patio area. Inside, the living spaces feature an open layout and large windows. An open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry with plenty of storage and granite countertops throughout. The spacious primary suite has a sitting area and a large, walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. $800,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3635 Asbury St. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3439 Normandy Ave. PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3439 Normandy Ave., University Park. This single-family attached home is located within walking distance to schools, Snider Plaza, SMU, and more. An eat-in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A spacious living area includes a fireplace and wet bar. Outside, a large patio and outdoor fireplace are ripe for entertaining. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $925,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5630 Stanford Ave., Dallas. Stunning home on an incredible block in the heart of Devonshire. This gorgeous newer construction boasts a very desirable and livable floor plan. Exterior highlights include an outdoor entertaining area with wood burning fireplace and built-in gas grill, pool, and room behind the garage inside the automatic gate to park two additional vehicles. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,849,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5630 Stanford PHOTO: Compass

4021 Rochelle PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4021 Rochelle Dr., Dallas. Perfect for summer, this Midway Hollow home offers a covered deck and a 30-foot pool. Inside, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and a primary suite with double closets and a bath with a jetted tub make the home a true oasis. Four bedrooms/two bathrooms. $549,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

4124 Fawnhollow Dr., Dallas. Beautifully updated home with open floorplan boasting three spacious living areas and an open kitchen. The kitchen features quartz counters, a marble herringbone backsplash, a large island with a cooktop, and a breakfast bar. The backyard has a privacy fence and an electric gate. An additional living space could serve as a home office or exercise room. Four bedrooms/three baths. $725,000. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Preparatory, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Jesuit, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: Noon. to 2 p.m.

4124 Fawnhollow PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

4206 Middleton PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4206 Middleton Road, Dallas. This New Orleans Garden District-inspired home in Preston Hollow is close to great school options and sits on nearly a half-acre with a resort-style backyard that boasts a pool, grill, cabana with TV, and artificial turf. A downstairs primary suite overlooks the pool and has a spa-like bath with a separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and two closets. The kitchen is fit for a chef with double ovens, steamer, and gas stove. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,499,900. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

6330 Woodland Dr., Dallas. This custom-built home sits in the heart of Preston Hollow on more than half an acre. Features include a great room with a vaulted ceiling, a downstairs primary suite, a study, formal dining, and more. Upstairs offers bedrooms and more bathrooms, plus bonus space in the attic. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,295,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6330 Woodland PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6453 Joyce Way

6453 Joyce Way, Dallas. This traditional, situated on a landscaped lot, features a welcoming walk-up, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a bright color palette. As you enter, you are greeted by a formal living space complete with a fireplace that flows into the formal dining room. The kitchen, which opens to the breakfast room and an additional living room, features granite countertops, glass upper cabinets, and ample storage. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. $895,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Our Redeemer, St. Mark’s School of Texas. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6926 Northwood Road, Dallas. Situated in a prime location near NorthPark Center, this classic home is move-in ready. The well-designed floor plan features two living areas with a neutral color scheme throughout that showcases the abundance of natural light. The remodeled kitchen boasts quartz countertops, a breakfast bar with pendant lights, and a white tile backsplash. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. $789,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Our Redeemer, St. Mark’s School of Texas. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6926 Northwood PHOTOS: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

10802 Dove Brook Circle

10802 Dove Brook Circle, Dallas. This home is the beneficiary of four years of updates and remodeling that have given it quite the list of upgrades. It offers three living areas, smart technology, more than 4,200 square feet of living space, and an all-important pool. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $799,999. Schools: Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open houses: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

10917 Wonderland Trail, Dallas. Updated, spacious family home with a pool in a coveted location – and lush landscaping. An open kitchen overlooks the pool. The home is an estate property. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $799,900. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

10917 Wonderland PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

4223 Lomo Alto PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4223 Lomo Alto Court, Highland Park. This townhome in the Townes of Highland Park (the only gated development in the Park Cities), offers privacy and security, along with the convenience of a quick walk to Whole Foods and other retail stores. The home has had some beautiful upgrades, as well as an elevator that was installed in July. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $925,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3945 Wentwood Dr., University Park. Sitting on a 70-foot lot, this home boasts three living areas, a stunning kitchen, a pool with an outdoor patio, and more. An open floorplan with stunning hardwoods makes this an entertainer’s dream. A media room could be a home gym or even an additional bedroom. Walk to Hyer Elementary and Preston Center. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $2,699,000. Schools: Hyer Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3945 Wentwood PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7411 Morton PHOTO: Compass

7411 Morton St., Dallas. Rebuilt from the studs in 2015, this jewel box of a house boasts hardwoods and a fireplace, with a large kitchen that opens to a dining room. Both the primary suite and the dining room have French doors that lead to the deck and backyard. The primary suite also offers an en-suite bath and a walk-in closet. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $535,000. Schools: K.B. Polk, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School, Sudie Williams TAG. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3911 Gilbert Ave. #D., Dallas. This corner-unit townhome boasts a private roof deck with panoramic views of Dallas. Step indoors to soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with two full-size ranges, and a large center island. Enjoy a large primary suite with a jetted tub, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. This townhome is an entertainer’s paradise & perfect for someone looking for low-maintenance living. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms. $829,900. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3911 Gilbert PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

3517 Edgwater PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3517 Edgewater St.., Dallas. New construction contemporary stunner near the Katy Trail. Built by Harwood Homes, this three-level home blends transitional and modern with its stucco, stone, wood, stylish chic interiors, and state-of-the-art amenities. The home boasts soaring 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and white oak hardwoods. A luxurious owner’s retreat offers its own balcony, plus his and hers baths. Four bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $2.15 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

11714 El Hara Circle, Dallas. Located on a small tucked away quiet cul-de-sac near Hillcrest and Forest, this well-built and well-maintained spacious ranch has a large lot. The home has great bones, pier and beam, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling, bow windows, rear entry garage, large rooms, newer HVAC, newer roof. Bring your dreams to life here with just some cosmetic updates and this home will shine. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $725,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out:

3763 Townsend Dr., Dallas. Five bedrooms, five bathrooms. 4,542 square feet. $1.15 million. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, noon-4 p.m

Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 7,285 square feet. $2.05 million. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, noon-4 p.m

Four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,126 square feet. $529,999. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, 1-4 p.m.

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,501 square feet. $1.2 million. Saturday, July 24, 1-4 p.m.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms. 1,898 square feet. $625,000. Sunday, July 25, 1-4 p.m.

Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,541 square feet. $725,000. Sunday, July 25, 1-3 p.m.

Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,541 square feet. $725,000. Sunday, July 25, 1-3 p.m. 7156 Royal Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,567 square feet. $1,245,000. Sunday, July 25, 3-5 p.m.