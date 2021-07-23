Tequila Day Has Arrived

Apparently, July 24 is National Tequila Day which is almost every day in every Mexican restaurant in Texas. A few stand out options for celebrating the big day are here:

All Mixed Up

Tequila cocktails go well beyond Margaritas, but these versions really stand out.

The Texas Margarita at The Mansion is the quintessential mix of tequila, lime juice, Cointreau and Agave, but with a twist of jalapeño in the agave. Sipping one of these on The Terrace is about as Texan as you can get.

Sidecar Social in Addison is all fun and games with a few tequila cocktail options including Ranch Water with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, fresh lime on the rocks, served with a bottle of Topo Chico on the side, Spicy Piña Rita with Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, house-made sour and real pineapple juice, served on the rocks with a tajin rim and the Lone Star Rita: A Frozen margarita with strawberry puree and Blue Curacao

The Grand Añejo PHOTO: Kevin Marple

Ocean Prime’s Jarrod Taylor created a fantastic Grand Añejo cocktail which includes Casa Dragones’ relatively new Barrel Blend Añejo and Grand Marnier Cuvée Du Centenaire which a step beyond regular Grand Marnier with a blend of refined XO Cognacs aged up to 25 years from the best crus of Grande and Petite Champagne combined with the essence of wild tropical oranges. This sounds amazing.

Shooting Straight

Clase Azul Plata PHOTO: Courtesy

If you prefer to sip your cactus juice like the pros, head to José where you can enjoy premier tequila flights. One flight is called Highlands, named for Los Altos, or the higher elevations in the state of Jalisco where all tequila is made. Los Altos, where agaves grow in mostly red clay, produce larger plants which mature more slowly to create sweeter, fruity flavors. Sips on this flight include: Ocho Blanco, Los Altos Blanco and Clase Azul Plata.

Another flight, called Lowlands, features tequilas from a valley where volcanic soil creates earthy, woody tequilas. With this one you can sip Codigo Rosa (aged in Cabernet barrels), Casa Noble Blanco and Fortaleza Blanco.

Whichever you chose, enjoy it with Chef Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman’s stunning modern Mexican dishes.

Happy National Tequila Day. Just around the corner is National Girlfriend’s Day, National Oyster Day, National Catfish Day so buckle up for more wacky celebrations.