Cancer Support Community North Texas To Host Second Red Tie Gala

Cancer Support Community North Texas is planning for its second-annual Red Tie Gala this fall.

​​The “Dance the Night Away”-themed gala, complete with professional dancers and dance instructors to teach “strolling dances” to guests, will be 7-11 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Empire Room.

It will be co-chaired by long-time supporters of Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) Laura and Doug Wheat, and Susan and Scott Salka. WFAA Good Morning Texas host and CSCNT advocate Hannah Davis will emcee the event.

“This past year during the pandemic, we saw more than ever that cancer support – virtual and in person – is the critical, missing link in cancer care,” said Mirchelle Louis, CEO. “We are thrilled to celebrate what CSCNT provides thousands of people every year at this memorable, all-in-red event and dance the night away with survivors and thrivers!”

Laura Wheat, mayor of Westlake, helped raise the original funds to create CSCNT and was a founding board member. The event will honor the Mary Kay Foundation for its extensive support of CSCNT.

“Doug and I are thrilled to be chairing the Red Tie Gala with our close friends, Susan and Scott Salka,” said Laura Wheat. “Together, through our support of Cancer Support Community North Texas, we are hoping to make a difference in the lives of the many North Texans who are living with cancer.”

Sponsorships range from $1,000 to $50,000; gala tickets are $200 per ticket and both can be purchased on the event website. Proceeds from the event will provide the ongoing social and emotional support programs and services the organization provides at no cost to those impacted by cancer across DFW.