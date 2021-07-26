Dwell with Dignity to Host 10th Thrift Studio

Dwell with Dignity will be hosting their highly anticipated 10th Thrift Studio event starting Aug. 27 through Sept. 25.

The event features donated, high-end furniture, housewares, and accessories sold at significant discounts. All sales will benefit Dwell with Dignity’s mission and help multiple people across Dallas.

Thrift Studio was launched in 2011. The event has grown and turned into a can’t miss event for Dwell with Dignity supporters. Thrift Studio provides one-third of the operating revenue that allows this non-profit to change lives and create the home for those who can afford it the least.

The pop-up shop will have its infamous VIP Preview Party on Aug.26. The Host Committee VIP Ticket allows exclusive first entry to Thrift Studio and will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General Admission Entry is also available for $150, guests will be let in starting at 11 a.m., but both will still be able to take advantage of the best deals. The event will be hosted at 175 Oak Lawn. Tickets are available for sale now at thriftstudio.com/tickets.

Dwell with Dignity is a Dallas-based nonprofit dedicated to creating homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty. They have provided families with home interiors design since they were founded in 2009. In over 10 years, they have helped more than 180 families transition to stable homes.

For more information on Thrift Studio go to www.thrifststudio.com

For more information on Dwell with Dignity go to www.dwellwithdignity.org