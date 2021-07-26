Palmer’s Hot Chicken Coming To Preston Hollow

Palmer’s Hot Chicken is planning to open their second location in Preston Hollow this winter.

The Nashville hot chicken concept, which also has a location in East Dallas in the Hillside Village shopping center, will be at 12300 Inwood Road.

The concept was created by Texas native and Nashville-bred Palmer Fortune. Fortune and chef/partner Mills Garwood are known for their award-winning recipes and have quickly become a hot chicken staple.

“This spot in Preston Hollow is the perfect second location for us. It has the same look and feel as our other location so when you walk in you know you are at a Palmer’s Hot Chicken,” said Fortune. “We can’t wait to be in this area and support local schools, sports teams, and the overall community. Our family is here full time now, and we are excited to get involved!”

The 2,800-square-foot space will feature an indoor dining area, and a patio with jumbo sized Jenga, Connect 4 games and more.

The menu includes fried or roasted chicken, tenders, fried catfish, fried or grilled gulf shrimp, sandwiches, street tacos, wraps or salads. All proteins are available in four heat levels including ‘naked’ (no heat), novice (a l’il bit), Nashville (getting there) or Napalm (at your own risk).

Plates come with a choice of meat, two sides, white bread, or a waffle for $3 more. Sandwiches include Palmer’s signature sandwich, The ‘MotherClucker,’ which comes with a choice of fried or grilled chicken topped with homemade pimento cheese, and the ‘Chicken Salad Sammich,’ which includes homemade chicken salad on lightly grilled white bread. The Street Taco Plate comes with two tacos of your choice (pulled hot chicken, catfish, or shrimp) and one side.

Healthier options include the oven-roasted, bone-in chicken, hot chicken Caesar wrap, and hot chicken BLT wrap or the house salad, Caesar salad, or spinach salad.

“Dallas welcomed our first location with open arms, and we now have many regulars that are a part of the Palmer’s family,” Fortune said. “We are excited to get to know more guests in the Preston Hollow area and hopefully we will become a staple in their dining options.”

For more information, visit their website.